Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.49

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and traded as high as $20.80. Saputo shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 11,518 shares changing hands.
Saputo Stock Performance
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
