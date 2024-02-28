Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.49

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and traded as high as $20.80. Saputo shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 11,518 shares changing hands.

Saputo Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

