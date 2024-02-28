Sarah Js Glickman Sells 9,653 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 9,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $315,556.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,791.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sarah Js Glickman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Criteo alerts:

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28.

Criteo Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $35.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,734,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,152,000 after purchasing an additional 108,101 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,511 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 20.1% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,173,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,670,000 after purchasing an additional 531,546 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,853,000 after purchasing an additional 95,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 22.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,847,000 after purchasing an additional 187,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Criteo

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.