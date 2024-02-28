Satyajit Anand Sells 2,749 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $249.03 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $252.17. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.76.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.79.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

