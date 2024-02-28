Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,373 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 18,350 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after buying an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,010,254,000 after purchasing an additional 837,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $918,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $625,307,000 after purchasing an additional 819,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,519,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $217,197,000 after buying an additional 115,701 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX opened at $90.70 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $75.95.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,025,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,099 shares of company stock worth $1,656,758. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.