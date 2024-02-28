Sean Brown Sells 35,000 Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total transaction of C$698,950.00.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

GEI opened at C$22.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96. The company has a market cap of C$3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$18.45 and a 52-week high of C$23.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.52.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gibson Energy

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.