Sean Brown Sells 35,000 Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total transaction of C$698,950.00.
Gibson Energy Stock Performance
GEI opened at C$22.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96. The company has a market cap of C$3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$18.45 and a 52-week high of C$23.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.52.
Gibson Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
