Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$13.25 at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SES has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.83.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$11.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.54. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.81 and a 52-week high of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$33,903.69. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

