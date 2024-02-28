Serge Saxonov Sells 2,821 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $130,725.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,275,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $49,530.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Serge Saxonov sold 4,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $180,960.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $110,060.00.

10x Genomics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of TXG opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,666,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,011,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,274,000 after acquiring an additional 107,815 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,076,000 after acquiring an additional 382,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

