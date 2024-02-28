Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Sells $1,197,076.00 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $1,197,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,359,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after buying an additional 905,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after buying an additional 104,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after buying an additional 1,985,847 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after buying an additional 2,824,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,616,000 after buying an additional 121,791 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

