Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average is $64.36.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

