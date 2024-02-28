Shelly Marie Chadwick Sells 2,000 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Stock

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $131.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.81. Materion Co. has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Materion by 529.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Materion during the second quarter worth about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Materion by 285.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Materion by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

