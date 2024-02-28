Sime Armoyan Acquires 3,600 Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$396,000.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Sime Armoyan bought 3,400 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$374,000.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Sime Armoyan bought 3,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$103.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,248.04.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MRG.UN opened at C$15.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$602.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.78. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52-week low of C$13.08 and a 52-week high of C$18.63.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

