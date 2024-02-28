SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 81.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at $89,044,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $164.91 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.81 and a 12-month high of $176.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.55.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

