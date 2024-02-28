SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Raised to $42.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $38.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SM Energy

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $42.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $43.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SM Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 639,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 427.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 83,453 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 89,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 516.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 39,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.