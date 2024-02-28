SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Holdings Lowered by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of XHB stock opened at $102.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.52. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $63.79 and a 12 month high of $102.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

