Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sphere 3D in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Sphere 3D Trading Down 5.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D

NASDAQ:ANY opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. Sphere 3D has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $4.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sphere 3D by 537.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

