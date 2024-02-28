Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stake Decreased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $35,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 110.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $253.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.96. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $114.64 and a one year high of $256.43. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of -85.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

