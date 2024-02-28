SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,204 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 96.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 65.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $53.78.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.20). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

