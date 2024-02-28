Sprott Inc. (SII) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Sprott has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.7% per year over the last three years. Sprott has a payout ratio of 46.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Stock Performance

NYSE:SII opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $977.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.14. Sprott has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Institutional Trading of Sprott

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). Sprott had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sprott by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sprott by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sprott by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Sprott during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sprott by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 26.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SII

Sprott Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.