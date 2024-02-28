SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson Sells 5,965 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,092,609.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,027,283.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.6 %

SPS Commerce stock opened at $187.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 106.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.21. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.52 and a twelve month high of $218.74.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,316,000 after buying an additional 43,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,858,000 after buying an additional 49,604 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,590,000 after buying an additional 115,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,132,000 after buying an additional 150,330 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.