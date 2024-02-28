SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

NYSE SPXC opened at $114.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SPX Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $114.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.96.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SPX Technologies will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,528,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,153,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000,000 after acquiring an additional 351,289 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,121,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,990,000 after acquiring an additional 250,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

