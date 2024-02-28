STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.88.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $73.13.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 4,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $109,578.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,768,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,932,137.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 345,056 shares of company stock worth $10,347,074 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 58,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $550,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 415.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

