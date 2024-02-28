Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after buying an additional 874,617 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,519,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,223,000 after buying an additional 87,202 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,322,000 after acquiring an additional 239,650 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

