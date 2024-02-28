Stephane Biguet Sells 6,250 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stephane Biguet also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 29th, Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00.
- On Tuesday, December 26th, Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00.
Schlumberger Price Performance
SLB stock opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.13.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
