Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Chemed worth $13,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chemed by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,914,000 after acquiring an additional 230,531 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $98,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $71,705,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after buying an additional 108,759 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $596.60 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $492.84 and a 52-week high of $610.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $588.14 and a 200-day moving average of $555.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

