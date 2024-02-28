Stifel Financial Corp Has $12.40 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 463,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,674 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Marathon Oil worth $12,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 71.3% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 54,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 22,524 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 27,598 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 25,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 849,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 525.3% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MRO opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.19%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.