Stifel Financial Corp Sells 102,994 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 102,994 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 89,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 177,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 67.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Shares of MU stock opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 277,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,060,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

