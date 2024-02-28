Stifel Nicolaus Trims Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Target Price to $110.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 8.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.76.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $120.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.76. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $120.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $3,340,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

