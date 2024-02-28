StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

NVTA opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Invitae has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 45.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 17,805 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 9.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 48.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 34,541 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 164.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 53,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 33,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Invitae by 22.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

