StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Trading Down 9.3 %

NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

