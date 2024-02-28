Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 1,392.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,254 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,810 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,511,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,935 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,517,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE SMFG opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.