Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $390.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.40. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 234.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 430.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.