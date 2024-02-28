Sunnova Energy International Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunnova Energy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sunnova Energy International’s current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.15.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The company has a market cap of $863.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.