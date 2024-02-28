Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 138,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,979,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after buying an additional 19,162 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,520,000 after purchasing an additional 44,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $851.11 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.25 and a 1-year high of $1,077.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $516.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $5,043,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $5,043,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,089 shares of company stock worth $43,682,125. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.20.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

