Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Surgery Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

SGRY stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 2.74.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Surgery Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,020 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $35,628.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,120.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,011,950 shares of company stock worth $267,926,146. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,604,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,427,000 after acquiring an additional 305,216 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 204.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 194,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

