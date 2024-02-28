Susan Ocampo Sells 140,711 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 140,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $12,286,884.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,970,950 shares in the company, valued at $608,703,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Susan Ocampo sold 20,733 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,824,504.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Susan Ocampo sold 115,313 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $9,868,486.54.

On Monday, February 12th, Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $17,000,000.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $16,478,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Susan Ocampo sold 65,993 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $5,280,099.93.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $96.09. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

About MACOM Technology Solutions



MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

