Susan Ocampo Sells 20,733 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 20,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,824,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,925,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,419,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Susan Ocampo sold 140,711 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $12,286,884.52.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Susan Ocampo sold 115,313 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $9,868,486.54.

On Monday, February 12th, Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $17,000,000.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $16,478,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Susan Ocampo sold 65,993 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $5,280,099.93.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 82.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 7.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $96.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,318,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,932 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,351,000 after buying an additional 288,408 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

