Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,200 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.08% of Target Hospitality worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,378,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,578,000 after acquiring an additional 483,661 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,582,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,531,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth $5,408,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TH stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

