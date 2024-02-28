Swiss National Bank Buys 1,400 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of BigCommerce worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BigCommerce by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 85,493 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of BIGC opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $598.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIGC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

