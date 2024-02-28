Swiss National Bank Buys 1,700 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of EchoStar worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SATS. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,734,000 after purchasing an additional 93,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,102,000 after purchasing an additional 63,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 2,809.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.68. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EchoStar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

