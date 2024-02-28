Swiss National Bank Buys 1,900 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Editas Medicine worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 18.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 126.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

