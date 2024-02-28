Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 72.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 28,273 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 17.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 6.9% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 677,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 6.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,193,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,653,000 after buying an additional 73,064 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 7.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,473,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after buying an additional 107,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

TMCI opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $886.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.28. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

