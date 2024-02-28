Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Premier Financial worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Premier Financial by 365.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Premier Financial by 149.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 178.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Premier Financial stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $687.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.30. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 24.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Premier Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Premier Financial in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Premier Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier Financial

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $30,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,411.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

