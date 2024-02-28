Swiss National Bank Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Health Catalyst worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 3.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 30,580 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.
Health Catalyst Trading Up 7.6 %
NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $486.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.35. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39.
In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $34,255.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.
