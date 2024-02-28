Swiss National Bank Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Morphic worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Morphic by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Morphic by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic Price Performance

MORF opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.41. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $63.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MORF

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 6,041 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $166,067.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,775.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 4,509 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $123,952.41. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,067.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 6,041 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $166,067.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,775.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,876 shares of company stock worth $986,231 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.