Swiss National Bank Has $1.38 Million Position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Udemy worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 23,527 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Price Performance

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 6,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $75,534.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 334,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,331.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $221,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,710,238 shares in the company, valued at $25,208,908.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 6,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $75,534.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 334,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,331.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,169 shares of company stock worth $1,462,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UDMY. TheStreet upgraded Udemy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

