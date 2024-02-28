Swiss National Bank Purchases 5,600 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 89,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $696.58 million, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.09%.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

