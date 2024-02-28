Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Insteel Industries worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the second quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 182.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 502.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $700.59 million, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $39.38.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.07 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

