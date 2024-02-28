Swiss National Bank Sells 1,700 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Kelly Services worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KELYA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on KELYA shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelly Services

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $405,119.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,696.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Trading Up 2.1 %

KELYA stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

Kelly Services Profile

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.