Synectics (LON:SNX) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON SNX opened at GBX 177 ($2.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £31.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3,650.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Synectics has a 1-year low of GBX 92.40 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.54). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 158.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 128.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Synectics’s previous dividend of $2.00. Synectics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

