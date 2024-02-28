Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) VP Kristie Burns Sells 2,015 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) VP Kristie Burns sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $32,038.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kristie Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $33,285.20.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $376.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,899,000 after buying an additional 29,898 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,897,000 after buying an additional 788,535 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $24,954,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,370,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 788,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

